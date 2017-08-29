Will Israel Refuse to Sell Weapons to Azerbaijan?

The Azerbaijani press informed that the Israeli company Aeronautics has suspended the supply of Orbiter K1 UAVs worth 20 million dollars to an “important client”. It is stated that the supply should have been performed in 2017-2018. In 2016, this country’s purchase totaled 20% of the company’s sales, and in 2015 18% of the company’s sales. Newsru.co.il reported that this description fits only Azerbaijan among the clients of Aeronautics. A few weeks ago the Maariv-a-Shavua reported that the operators of Aeronautics Defense Systems refused to demonstrate the new UAVs supplied to Azerbaijan. It was noted that the operators refused to hit Armenian targets, and the company’s managers had to do that themselves. There was a scandal. Although the representatives of the Armenian community in Israel say that the purpose of the publication is to spoil the relations between Armenia and Israel, the scandal has grounds. Israel supplies weapons to Azerbaijan, and this definitely causes concerns in Armenia. For example, the U.S. ambassador to Armenia has stated that his country does not supply weapons to the sides of the Karabakh conflict. He noted that they have a disagreement with Russia over this matter. While for the time being it is difficult for the United States to overcome these controversies with Russia, it is going to be easier to agree with Israel. Could the United States persuade Israel that the sale of weapons to the sides of the Karabakh conflict is not appropriate. Or, has official Yerevan taken steps that have forced the Israeli company to stop supply? Note that in July the Israeli minister of territorial cooperation visited Armenia who did not hide the intention to have closer relations with Armenia. However, for whatever reason, Armenia was not excited. It is possible that they discussed sale of Israeli arms to Azerbaijan. If the Israeli company has stopped supplying drones, it is possible that Israel is trying to eliminate the obstacles to cooperation with Armenia.