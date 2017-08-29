Buhari Made the First Public Statement Since May 7

The President of Nigeria had made the first public statement for the first time since May 7, when he left for treatment in the United Kingdom. In his message, the Head of the country called for unity and peace.

The audio message was delivered in the Hausa language. This language was not chosen accidentally. Being a Muslim from the north of Nigeria, Buhari spoke the language which is widely spoken in that part of Nigeria. In such a way, Buhari wanted to mark the important Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The recording with the president`s statement was circulating to all local radio stations. Political experts say that the president`s voice sounded quite weak in the tape.

In his short statement, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari advised Nigerians to avoid irresponsible statements and actions against our fellow countrymen. He called all people to live in harmony and peace.

For now, no details concerning the president's illness have been revealed. Since he left Nigeria on May 7, Buhari has not been heard in public. Last time, the president was seen on the state TV, when he welcomed a group of eighty-two girls, which were released by Boko Haram radicals. No pictures of the current Nigerian President have also been published since that time.

While Buhari is away, Yemi Osinbajo is an acting president. However, as experts say, his real power is limited.