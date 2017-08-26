Mammedyarov's Response to Hoagland's Statement

If Armenia admits that the points listed by the American co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland are not new and accepts them, it will be necessary to start substantial negotiations to discuss the details, the Azerbaijani minister of foreign affairs Elmar Mammedyarov announced, following Richard Hoagland’s recent statement, Trend Agency announced. “The Armenian public can use all the opprtunities for cooperation which may open up upon the settlement of the conflict settlement,” the minister announced. Mammedyarov stated that they have stated repetitively that they are ready for a change of status quo, serious negotiations on a quick settlement of the conflict and lasting peace in the region.