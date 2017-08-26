Interesting Episodes of Life of American Co-chairs

The leaving OSCE co-chair Richard Hoagland has suddenly revealed on Voice of America the proposals on the Karabakh settlement which had been forgotten a long time ago. So, the question occurs if this is Hoagland’s own initiative or there was a need to remind the Armenians about the existence of such a proposal.

Igor Muradyan says Richard Hoagland has never liked Armenians. He had an issue with the Armenian organizations in the United States. On 23 May 2006 Hoagland was named ambassador in Armenia. John Evans who preceded him had been recalled in May 2006 for his public speech about the Armenian Genocide.

On 1 August 2006 the Armenian Assembly of America expressed hope that the Senate Committee on International Relations which was to affirm Hoagland’s appointment will find a way to recognize the Armenian Genocide. Apparently, there was a conversation with Hoagland in the Senate, and on 12 September 2006 Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey announced that if the Bush administration continues to deny the Genocide, Hoagland’s nomination will not be affirmed.

Richard Hoagland was named ambassador in Armenia but in light of the Congressional elections in January 2007 he was recalled because the term of his nomination expired. Hoagland was not affirmed under the pressure of the Armenian lobby.

By the way, the Armenian lobby has also succeeded in preventing Matthew Bryza’s appointment as ambassador in Baku. He was named ambassador since February 2011 till January 2012 but the Senate refused to affirm his appointment in January 2012. The Armenian lobby pointed at his close relations with the Turkish government and his anti-Armenian position. Is Richard Hoagland also related to pro-Turkish and pro-Azerbaijani organizations? In any case, it is strange that prior to the naming of another person for the Minsk Group co-chair he decided to set the bar which will be hard for the new co-chair to reach. However, it is possible that Hoagland has nothing to do, and the American side tried to prevent Armenian-Russian agreements. A few hours prior to Hoagland’s statement the presidents of Armenia and Russia met in Sochi, and Putin highlighted the Strategic Partnership Agreement signed 20 years ago. The agreement signed by Yeltzin and Ter-Petrosyan confirms the presence of the Russian military base in Armenia and the joint protection of borders with non-CIS member states. By the way, the agreement was signed 25 years ago and the presidents could agree on its prolongation. It is hard to tell what new agreements Sargsyan and Putin have reached.

Hoagland’s statement on the Karabakh conflict was not the only “disclosure” of the U.S. plans on the Karabakh conflict. In May 2014 the ex-co-chair James Warlick suddenly revealed the details of the proposal at Carnegie Center. Note that it was in the period when Armenia was to officially join the Eurasian Union. The main issue was the customs border between Armenia and Karabakh.

Note that during the meeting in Astana on 30 May 2014 the president of Kazakhstan Nursutan Nazarbayev read the letter of the president of Azerbaijan about the “threats” posed by the involvement of Karabakh in the EAEU area.

Warlick’s statement about the settlement proposal was a warning to the Armenian side that the United States will not allow separate agreements and a settlement of the Karabakh issue within the EAEU.

Karabakh is very beautiful and those young people impressed me, James Warlick said, noting that their common duty is to ensure there is peace here, and a new generation lives at peace.

He noted that the co-chairs respect people’s right to express their claims peacefully. The people of Nagorno-Karabakh have the right and deserve to know all this and express disagreement or agreement, which is the basis for a frank conversation, Warlicj said.

It is possible that Hoagland’s statement was made to produce a similar reaction.