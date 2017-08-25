The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova has commented on the possibility of Turkey’s joining to the Customs Union Agreement of the Eurasian Economic Union. Answering the journalist’s question if Russia is interested in joining the EAEU Customs Union Agreement and supports this initiative, Zakharova said “the issue concerns not only the Russian Federation but also the other participants of the format and requires relevant decisions”.
Russian MFA on Turkey's Joining to EAEU Customs Treaty
- Politics - 25 August 2017, 11:27