U.S. Named Its Permanent Co-chair of Minsk Group

Starting from August 28 Andrew Schofer has been named as permanent co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the American interim co-chair of the Minsk Group Richard Hoagland announced in Washington. Ambassador Hoagland described Andrew Schofer as a highly experienced diplomat who has been recently serving as Charge d’Affaires of the US Mission to the International Organizations in Vienna. He underlined his experience in the settlement of the conflict in Cyprus and other conflicts and welcomed the selection of the Secretary of State and the State Department.