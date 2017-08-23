Has Tigran Sargsyan Proposed Turkey to Sign Agreement with Eurasian Union?

The Turkish minister of economy Nihat Zeybekci stated last week that Turkey has received a proposal on signing a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union. Who has proposed Turkey to sign such an agreement? Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus or maybe the Eurasian Economic Collegium led by the former Armenian prime minister Tigran Sargsyan? If one of the member states of EEU has made the proposal, Turkey could not accept it as a formal proposal on cooperation because the EEU has five member states, and Armenia has stated against such an agreement at the level of its deputy foreign minister. Can any of these countries make such a proposal without agreeing with Armenia? Could Tigran Sargsyan extend such a proposal who is travelling around the world trying to sign an agreement with someone? Note that the only country which has signed an agreement with the EEU is Vietnam. A Eurasian forum is underway in Issyk-Kul where the Russian deputy prime minister Igor Shuvalov has announced that the EEU intends to expand in the CIS area. “I have big hopes that the EEU will send a new wave of integration within the framework of the CIS free trade area. This is going to be a larger format and will allow additional economic development for the member states of the Union,” Interfax quoted Shuvalov. Note that Azerbaijan is a CIS member state. Russia is trying to deepen relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey through the EEU, which keep the blockade of Armenia since 1993. Is Tigran Sargsyan going to run the negotiations with Azerbaijan and Turkey?