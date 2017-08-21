Unexpected Proposal to Turkey: Opportunity Opens Up for Armenia

The Turkish minister of economy Nihat Zeybekci has announced that Turkey wishes to sign an agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union. During the opening ceremony of an international expo in Izmir the Turkish minister said they have received a proposal on signing a customs agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union but they need to ensure it does not contradict other agreements they have signed with the EU. Commenting on this statement, the Armenian foreign ministry said a consensus of all member states is needed to sign an agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union. In addition, the deputy minister of foreign affairs of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan said: “First, the possibility of joining the Eurasian Economic Union’s customs area is not envisaged by the EAEU agreement. Besides, it is funny when Turkey speaks about joining the EAEU customs area which has unilaterally blocked the Armenian-Turkish border, the only border between Turkey and the EAEU customs area.” The Turkish minister says they have received a proposal but it is hard to tell how serious Ankara is with this proposal. It is possible that this issue is one of the topics circulated in the Russian-Turkish relations which the sides use to “tempt” each other. Nevertheless, if Turkey intends to sign an agreement with the EAEU and join the Customs area, it takes Armenia’s consent. Ostensibly, Armenia should put forth preconditions, such as opening the border without any preconditions. The Armenian side says “it is funny when Turkey speaks about joining the EAEU customs area which has unilaterally blocked the Armenian-Turkish border, the only border between Turkey and the EAEU customs area”. However, it may no longer be funny if Turkey signs the agreement, opening the only border with the EAEU. On the other hand, it is interesting whether in case of signing the agreement with the EAEU the border will not open automatically. In this case, Turkey will save its face with Azerbaijan because it has closed the border in support to Azerbaijan. It is clear that Turkey will put forth its own conditions, trying to settle some issues with Russia, ostensibly also the Armenian issues, including the Karabakh issue. What is the stance of the other EAEU member states going to be? They will certainly welcome Turkey. Russia will also put forth conditions to Turkey, and it is interesting whether these will be part of the Armenian “resistance” or have a broader scope. The political leadership of Armenia will thus get a possibility for a new game which is both risky and contains huge potential for political maneuvers.