Tsar and Sultan at Rabbles of Their Empires: The Last Stage

The Austrian foreign minister Sebastian Kurz has announced that they will not tolerate Turkey’s interference in their country’s domestic affairs. “I quite clearly reject Erdogan’s interference in the domestic affairs of other states, and this happens not only in Germany,” Kurz said. Earlier the Turkish president Erdogan had called on the Turks living in Germany not to vote for Angela Merkel in the next elections. The head of the ministry of foreign affairs of Germany described this statement as a “rough interference in the country’s electoral processes”. In answer to this Erdogan made lavish statements addressed to the German foreign minister. “Who are you to talk to the president of Turkey. Know your place,” he said. Parliamentary elections are coming up in Austria and Germany. Millions of Turks live in these countries. Germany and Austria had prohibited the campaign for the Turkish constitutional referendum by Erdogan in their countries which was followed by tough rhetoric by Erdogan. He called on Turks not to vote for the current authorities. Interestingly, recently two countries – Russia and Turkey – appeared amid such scandals. Both are specifically accused of interfering with the electoral processes in other countries. Russia was even blamed for a coup in Montenegro. The presidents of these two countries are also similar. They both use rude wording, behave aggressively. In addition, to this Russia and Turkey are both heirs of collapsed “empires of evil” and Putin and Erdogan both demonstrate imperial ambitions. However, their ambitions are increasingly inadequate to the political, economic, ideological potential of their countries. Moreover, these countries are facing serious domestic and foreign “centrifugal” processes which may complete the last stage of collapse of the Russian and Turkish empires. In addition, the more obvious these tendencies become, the more nervous and aggressive these two leaders become. However, the wheel is rolling, the modern world is entering into a period of different “empires”, a revolution in governance and technology. Turkey and Russia are not only inadequate to the challenger of the modern world but also due to their leaders they have become an obstacle which must be removed.