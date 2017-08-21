Armenian Diplomats Weren't Wounded in Damask Shelling

The 59th Damask International Fair is held in Damask, Syria from July 17 until August 26. Armenia also participates in it. Yesterday, the area of the fair was hit by a rocket. The Armenian embassy in Syria informed that the Armenian diplomats were not injured by the shelling. According to preliminary information, no Armenians were wounded. The embassy is tracking the developments. The Armenian stand is represented by the Armenian embassy in cooperation with the Trade and Industrial Chamber of Armenia and the Syrian-Armenian Entrepreneurship Council.