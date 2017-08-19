Russia Could Establish Its Military Presence if Azerbaijan Makes Territorial Gains

Davit Shahnazaryan has published analysis on further development of the Karabakh conflict for Stratfor. Shahnazaryan states that since April 2016 Armenia and Azerbaijan are as divided as ever over the issue. “France lobbied for another summit between Sarkisian and Aliyev, but its efforts failed. And Russia is interested in advancing the peace process only if doing so will enable it to send troops to the region. The move, though a bold gambit, would give Moscow an opportunity to realize its goal of establishing a military presence in Nagorno-Karabakh. Russia could still pursue this objective if Azerbaijan were to make substantial territorial gains in another flare-up, something it failed to do in the so-called Four-Day War in April 2016.” Davit Shahnazaryan notes that Armenia has become more and more isolated because of the conflict. “The Four-Day War revealed the limits of Russia's support for the country, despite Yerevan's hopes that joining Moscow-led blocs such as the CSTO and Eurasian Economic Union would shore up its security. Instead of springing to its longtime ally's defense, Russia offered weak, and at times indifferent, responses to Azerbaijan's attacks on Armenia. Furthermore, now that Azerbaijan has eclipsed Armenia as Russia's primary partner in the South Caucasus, concerns are growing in Yerevan that Moscow will try to restore control of the territory surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh to Baku.” “In response to these developments, Armenia is working to diversify its foreign policy. The country has reacted to Azerbaijan deepening its ties to Russia, Israel and Turkey — as well as Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Ukraine — most notably by increasing its cooperation with neighboring Iran,” Shahnazaryan writes. “Yerevan has forged stronger connections with the European Union as well,” Davit Shahnazaryan notes, adding that Armenia participates in NATO military exercises.