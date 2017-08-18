This Is It: A Step Taken

Armenia is an independent country with its interests and pursues solely its own interests, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly told reporters after the meeting of the Executive Board of the Republican Party answering the question about the participation of the Armenian forces in the NATO exercise in Georgia. Russian experts have expressed negative opinions in Russian and Armenian press on the participation of Armenia. In this connection, Sharmazanov said: “If they have concerns that the Armenian Armed Forces participated in that exercise, they should rather have concerns about Turkey, a NATO member, supporting Azerbaijan. Those who react in the north, west and east should think about Turkey which is involved in the development of the armed forces of Azerbaijan with two hands and two legs.” “The multivectorism is balance, it is the neutralization of one action through another. The participation of Armenia in the NATO exercise in Georgia politically neutralizes, balances the decision on creating a united contingent with Russia, and this is the multivectorism that Armenia wanted. In political terms, this military decision is actually neutralized, but the weight, quality, the danger of the enemy has been minimized by that contingent. Now very few will have something to fear this United Contingent. Armenia has stated its solidarity with NATO. This solidarity takes place with joint participation of Turkey and Azerbaijan. This is it. And if Armenia participates in those projects together with Turkey and Azerbaijan. It means, it does not need a United Contingent with Russia,” the Russian expert Modest Kolerov said. “Armenia did harm to itself. Nobody will give up on the United Contingent but its political weight has fallen down, nobody will fear it, neither Turkey, nor Azerbaijan because Turkey and Azerbaijan have such relations with NATO as with Armenia. So, let Armenia invite NATO to reconcile it with Turkey and Azerbaijan,” he said. By attending the NATO exercise Armenia has balanced the situation indeed but Sharmazanov does not go specific on this situation for a “clear reason” and Kolerov distorts it. First, Turkey’s participation in the formation of the Azerbaijani armed forces cannot compare to Russia’s which is the main supplier of weapons and expertise to this army. Armenia not only balances Turkey in NATO, tries to neutralize not only the role of the so-called Armenian-Russian joint contingent but also the role of the Russia-Turkey-Azerbaijan triad in political-military issues. Armenia thus provides balance in the situation in global terms by taking an important step towards stability and security in the region, which is an attempt to prevent the Russian-Turkish-Azerbaijani plans which have a hundred-year treaty on their own status quo in the region. Armenia is a victim of this treaty but actually changed that status quo through the war in Karabakh. Hence, the problem of Armenia is very specific – the Russian-Turkish-Azerbaijani status quo and Kolerov’s words about the enemy are from the traditional arsenal. Times have changed but Russian experts cannot think of new arguments. Armenian officials do not say everything.