Azerbaijan Demonstrated New Anti-tank Rockets

The Azerbaijani border guard services held exercises in the Caspian Sea, demonstrating for the first time the Israeli LAHAT (SkyBow)anti-tank rockets which are launched from MI-17 helicopters, haqqin.az informed. SkyBow rockets are operated through semi-active laser guidance. The helicopters are armed with two four-tube launchers and a MOSP-3000D electro-optical system for targeting. Azerbaijan is the first foreign client of helicopter-mounted LAHAT rockets. MI-17 helicopters armed with LAHAT can strike tanks at 13 km.