558 Deaths and 1293 Casualties in April 2016 War: Document on Azerbaijani Losses Published

The political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan has published a document on voskanapat.info which reveals new facts about the deaths and casualties of the Azerbaijani side in the four-day war of April 2016. The head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Najmeddin Sadikov addressed the document to the Azerbaijani minister of defense Zakir Hassanov on 28 April 2016. The translation of the document is below. “To the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Z. Hassanov Dear Mr. Minister, I hereby report to you that in the period between 2-6 April 2016 the total casualties of the personnel of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan were 558 deaths and 1293 injured servicemen. 58 of the injured servicemen are in a critical condition. 52 of the 558 dead servicemen cannot be identified. 205 of the dead servicemen are servicemen of the special troops of the MoD. 98 of them were killed in Talish-Aghdara (Martakert), 32 in Fizuli-Jebrail, and 75 during the offensives in the central directions. To tackle the negative criticism towards the Armed Forces among the public of the Republic of Azerbaijan, further decline in the morale of the Army personnel and the panic among the personnel I suggest: 1. Not to hand all the bodies of the armed servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan simultaneously (about 60 per weekly). 2. Conduct the funerals of part of the armed servicemen during night hours under supervision after having agreed with their parents. 3. Allocate 5000 manats to the families of the deaths from the foundation of the Ministry of Defense. Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan First Deputy Minister of Defense, Colonel General N. Sadikov.”