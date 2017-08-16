Iran Wishes to Sign New Gas Agreement with Armenia

Iran’s national gas company is considering the request of Armenia on increasing the supply of Iranian gas, the head of international relations of the company Behzad Babazadeh told theiranproject.com, news.am informed. According to him, Iran wants to sign an agreement with Armenia on increasing gas supply for which payment will be made with money. Currently Iran supplies gas to Armenia exchanging it with electricity. “We are negotiating. Of course, Armenia prefers Russian gas which has a cheaper price, we do not accept that price,” he said. He noted that if the sides fail to reach an agreement, the agreement on exchange of gas with electricity will remain valid. However, the company would wish to sign a new agreement with Armenia under which payments for gas would be made with money. As to the negotiations with Georgia, the agreement on supply of gas to Georgia has been signed but has not been amended. The cause is that this gas will be transported via Armenia, and the negotiations between Georgia and Armenia have not been finalized yet.