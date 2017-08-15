Azerbaijan Got Unexpected Strike

The Israeli media have published information about supplying drones to Azerbaijan and demonstrating them at the front line in Karabakh. The Ministry of Israel has started an investigation into Azerbaijan’s request to Aeronautics Defense Systems. The Haaretz informed that Azerbaijan had requested the company to demonstrate the Orbiter1K UAVs on the Armenian positions. Aeronautics Defense Systems denies that its staff agreed to demonstrate but after threats some representatives of the company management personally demonstrated the devices, the press reported. Interestingly, this scandal occurred when the minister of territorial cooperation of Israel visited Armenia. Two important agreements were signed and several issues of mutual interest were discussed during the visit. It is possible that the issue of supply of hi tech weapons to Azerbaijan were discussed. The Israeli mass media revealed this incident after the visit of the Israeli minister. Is there a link between these two things and is the Israeli side trying to “resolve” this matter for the sake of important cooperation with Armenia? What turn will the Israel-Azerbaijani military cooperation, namely the supply of military technology and technological weapon take after this scandal? Is there a possibility that it will be stopped after this disclosure? There is one obvious thing – Azerbaijan is becoming an “outlaw” in international relations, which is a headache for its partners. This scandal strikes Azerbaijan because it reveals some details regarding the supply of weapons that may be essential in the upcoming political and military developments.