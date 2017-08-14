Israel Also Got Into Trouble Due to Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Defense of Israel has started an investigation into Azerbaijan’s request to Aeronautics Defense Systems. The Haaretz informed that Azerbaijan had requested the Israeli company to demonstrate Orbiter 1K UAV on the military positions of the Armenian army. Aeronautics Defense Systems denies that its staff ever performed such tests. The company emphasized that it "never carries out demonstrations [of the operations of the drone] on live targets, and that was true in this case as well", the Haaretz informed. Aeronautics claimed that its products are sold in around 50 countries with the approval of the Defense Export Control Agency. The demonstration was performed only by the buyer, i.e. Azerbaijan, it noted. The Maariv informed that following threats from the Azerbaijani side some representatives of the management of the company personally demonstrated the devices but they did not hit targets and they fell around 100 meters from the Armenian military positions. The complaint of the Armenian side is being scrutinized by the Defense Export Control Agency in Israel’s MoD. Earlier Lragir.am reported that Karabakh has become a target of trade and demonstration of modern weapons for some countries, including Russia and Israel. In fact, the scandal in Israel is an indication of this. In a recent interview the defense minister of Artsakh Levon Mnatsakanyan stated that the Azerbaijanis need to learn how to use modern equipment. In fact, Azerbaijan is not limited to training of staff, it also demands demonstration of equipment on Armenian military positions. For example, the minister of defense of Azerbaijan hinted that the Russian specialists help them use the modern Russian weapons. Azerbaijan has problems with not only equipment but also fighting. Azerbaijan lost the war in Karabakh when the Russian troops left that country. The Russian army provided huge assistance and support to Azerbaijan, not even refraining from direct military actions against the Armenian forces of Karabakh. For its part, Azerbaijan is trying to involve different countries in the conflict in an effort to resolve its own problems. Thanks to the Armenian army, the countries which give any military assistance to Azerbaijan always get into trouble. These countries are directly responsible for the humanicide policy of Azerbaijan.