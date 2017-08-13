Chine Will Build Second Largest Embassy in Our Region

China will build an embassy in Armenia which will be the second largest in the region after the Chinese embassy in Russia. A few days ago the groundbreaking ceremony took place which was attended by the minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandyan, the deputy minister of foreign affairs Armen Papikyan, the mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan, the assistant to the foreign minister of China Li Huilai, the Chinese ambassador in Yerevan Tian Erlong and others. In his welcome speech Minister Nalbandyan hailed the development of warm relations between Armenia and China over the past 25 years and added that he new embassy will serve as a platform for further development of bilateral relations and for implementation of long-term programs towards strengthening these relations. The assistant to the Chinese foreign minister Li Huilai expressed his excitement about this initiative. Distance cannot divide real friends, he said. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries the Armenian-Chinese relations have developed constantly, Lee Huilai said. Ambassador Tian Erlong underlined that the construction of the new embassy building is an expression of cooperation and friendly relations between the two countries. China will be better represented here, he said. Since our cooperation develops fast, it requires more efforts with involvement of more people, therefore more space is needed, the Chinese Ambassador said. The first stone was laid in the ground by the officials attending the groundbreaking ceremony. The construction will last two years. The designer is a Chinese company. The construction will be implemented by Armenian and Chinese builders.