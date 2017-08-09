Turkmenistan Will Blackmail Aliyev with Armenia

The president of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov left for Baku yesterday, as experts say, to try to reach an agreement with Ilham Aliyev on gas transportation. A few years ago, Turkmenistan terminated the contract with Gazprom which bought cheap gas from Ashkhabad and sold to Europe at expensive prices. Turkmenistan’s gas may get to Europe via Azerbaijan if an underwater pipeline is built beneath the Caspian Sea. However, Russia and Iran are against and it is not know whether Azerbaijan will be able to keep the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline without Turkmenistan which is supposed to run to Europe via Georgia and Turkey. Turkmenistan could also transport gas to Azerbaijan via Iran. Apparently, Iran refuses transit to Azerbaijan. Moreover, ostensibly, Iran suggests transporting Turkmen gas via Armenia. In particular, the presidents of Iran and Armenia discussed this in Tehran. According to the official press release, during this meeting the importance of using international transportation and transit routes were discussed. The development of the three-party Iran-Armenia-Turkmenistan cooperation in the spheres of gas and energy was discussed. What are Berdimuhamedov and Aliyev going to discuss. Will he warn that if Aliyev disagrees with Ashkhabad’s conditions, Turkey may start substantial negotiations with Tehran and Yerevan. Is Armenia ready to transport Turkmen gas to Europe via Georgia. Therefore, it will be necessary to build a new pipeline or to agree with Gazprom. Will Turkmenistan agree to invest in a new pipeline in Armenia?