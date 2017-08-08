Azerbaijani MoD Threatens to Answer

The spokesperson for the Azerbaijani ministry of foreign affairs Hekmat Hajiyev has commented on the incident at the line of contact on August 7 in the result of which a 13-year-old was injured, as reported by the Azerbaijani side. Hajiyev said: “The responsibility for the steps to be taken by Azerbaijan to prevent Armenian provocations and attacks will fall on Armenia.” Earlier the Armenian MoD had dismissed Azerbaijani reports on fire along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border all through last evening and night from any weapons. The Armenian MoD urged the Azerbaijani military and political leaders to refrain from adventures, as well as warned that the Armenian side will undertake tough actions.