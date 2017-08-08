Defense Army's Counteraction Often Turns out Painful for Enemy: Spokesperson of Artsakh MoD

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh commented on the information reported by the Azerbaijani press on reconnaissance-in-force by the Armenian side on August 8. It’s another fake by the Azerbaijani propaganda machine, Senor Hasratyan said. “This is not true. Those who are more or less familiar with the Defense Army, including the enemy, know very well that if the Defense Army undertakes any action, it turns out painful for the enemy,” Senor Hasratyan told Armenpress.