What's Happening in Abkhazia Ahead of Putin's Visit?

The U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Georgia “overlapped” with strange things in Abkhazia where the Russian president Vladimir Putin is going to visit on August 8. First, Russian tourists were attacked by armed people in Gudauta, one was killed. The press reported that after this incident many Russian tourists cancelled their tours to Abkhazia. In the night of July 31, there was another attack in Gudauta in the night of July 31. A Russian family was attacked. The spouses Anatoly Ivanov and Valentina Bikovets moved from Saint Petersburg to Hipsta. Bikovets is in hospital. Next, a military warehouse burnt in Primorsk, 60 were injured, including 35 citizens of Russia, 2 women from Saint Petersburg died. Despite its wish to separate from Georgia, Abkhazia would not agree to be part of the Russian empire, trying to maintain certain independence. Russia cannot swallow Abkhazia. Every time violent incidents happen there which increase the distance between Abkhazia and Russia. Thereby Abkhazia does not become closer to Georgia but the field for negotiations is expanded. The United States frequently announces to support Georgia’s territorial integrity. In addition, the west does not state about its support to military actions and use of force to return the territories. Moreover, Abkhazia as part of Georgia enjoys the visa-free regime between the EU and Georgia. The Abkhazians who have Georgian passports may go to the EU without a visa. However, it is noted that Russia hinders a dialogue between Georgia and Abkhazia. Nine years after the five-day Russian-Georgian war the dialogue between Abkhazia and Georgia seems more realistic in the light of the U.S. policy on Russia’s containment. It is not accidental that ahead of Putin’s visit anti-Russian sentiment is evolving in Abkhazia. This may be related to the threat of Russia’s new action in Abkhazia. The possibility of an expression of a U.S.-Russian confrontation is considered in several Georgian and international media. Lots of Georgian experts say with anxiety that Russia may try to break through the territory of Georgia to its base in Gyumri. Of course, this scenario is considered unlikely in Georgia but it is stated that it will be the end of Russian presence in the region if Georgia and Armenia are able to agree. Interestingly, the Armenian and Georgian ministries of emergency situations are having drills at the border. The scenario is that migrants flock up at the Georgian-Armenian border, and a camp needs to be created. Where do Armenia and Georgia expect migration flows from?