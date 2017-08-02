Interesting Item on Serzh Sargsyan's Iranian Agenda

Serzh Sargsyan gave an interview to the Iran-based Shargh Daily covering a broad range of questions, including security, the fight on international terrorism, and cultural relations. Serzh Sargsyan’s interview precedes his visit to Iran which will take place on August 5. It is the date of inauguration of the Iranian president Hasan Rowhani running his second term. Serzh Sargsyan’s interview follows another visit. A few days ago, the minister of territorial cooperation of Israel visited Armenia and met with the foreign minister and prime minister of Armenia but not with Serzh Sargsyan. Serzh Sargsyan is on his annual leave. On the other hand, the annual leave did not prevent him from having an interview with the Iranian newspaper, as well as interrupt his annual leave and visit Iran on August 5. Obviously, Serzh Sargsyan did not want to meet with the Israeli minister. In this context, the interview with the Iranian newspaper in which he talks about the immense importance of the Armenian-Iranian relations, particularly the mission of the two countries in the security sphere, becomes more interesting. “Our two countries are not consumers of international security but security providers whose cooperation is aimed at stable and peaceful regional coexistence. In my opinion, Armenia and Iran have one important thing in common. Their international policy that they implement is based on the vision of achieving justice, which is extremely important in terms of a peaceful and substantial solution of the existing problems,” Serzh Sargsyan told the Iranian newspaper. One of the questions that was frequently brought up during the Israeli official’s visit to Armenia was Iran’s attitude to the deepening of the Armenian-Israeli relations, considering the Armenian-Iranian friendship. In this sense, Sargsyan’s interview assures Tehran that Tehran remains a primary security, economic and political partner to Armenia and the contacts with Tel Aviv have not changed or cannot change anything in this. One more question occurs. Has anything changed in the relations between Yerevan and Tel Aviv? After all, Yerevan should be extremely cautious and responsible in its relationship with Tehran but the relations with Israel are very important too, and the problem is not only the concerns and suspicious developments that may be there for Tehran. The problem is to have any movement in the Armenian-Israeli relations. After all, Israel is involved in a regional game and has every possibility to enlarge its role and involvement and, in this sense, Armenia cannot be an obstacle. Instead, it can build and deepen a relationship with Israel and make Israel’s involvement predictable for Iran. In this sense, the agenda of Sargsyan’s visit to Iran, unlike the traditional Armenian-Iranian agenda, includes a subtle and interesting issue: the results of the Armenian-Israeli negotiations in Yerevan.