U.S. Ultimatum: Armenia Will Have to Choose

The U.S. vice president Mike Pence is in Georgia. During his visit he told Fox News: "Our message to the Baltic states, my message when we visit Georgia and Montenegro, will be the same: To our allies here in Eastern Europe, we are with you, we stand with you on behalf of freedoms. It's a great honor to be with you," Pence added. Noble Partner 2017 is underway in Georgia, which is also attended by the Armenian Armed Forces. Georgia and Montenegro, despite Russia’s resistance, have adopted a policy of integration with NATO. The United States has announced to support them. Earlier Trump had made such a statement, saying that the United States will protect the countries which will be beside the United States. The United States does not give up on its allies. For example, there are tough issues between the United States and Israel but the United States has announced that anyone who will deal with Israel will deal with the United States. Russia, on the other hand, has not made such statements for Armenia. Moreover, it is actually feeding Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia. To some extent, Mike Pence’s statement is a confirmation of the U.S. policy. To some extent, it is a message to Armenia which keeps its commitments to the pro-Russian blocs, trying to maintain its relations with the West as well. Recently the West and the United States have been making active proposals to Armenia relating to economy, security and governance. Modern military equipment has been provided to Armenia which has improved the reliability of the front line and the army’s capacity, technological investments in the economy, particularly the energy sector, are proposed. Armenia does not give clear answers so far. However, at some point there may be a need to choose, considering the “polarization” of international relations and the tough U.S. policy on Russia. The adoption of new sanctions will cause serious political and economic issues in Russia. In addition, it can be felt that even if Russia wants to “surrender”, it will be too late. Apparently, there are strategic issues and goals relating to Russia, and the start of their implementation has been marked by a new package of sanctions. In this situation, Russia will have to lock up and draw the iron curtain, and Armenia and Armenia will face a choice on which side of the curtain to be, to be an object or a subject in the global context of creation of the new world order. A subject has an opportunity to take part in the global policy and play a role, solving its national problems. It goes without saying on which side the subjects are going to be. Currently, the United States is facing two major revolutions which are going to change the nature and conditions of global coexistence.