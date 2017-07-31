Azerbaijan Lost One of Its Best Snipers

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informs that the serviceman of the Azerbaijani army Lieutenant Hussein Zakir oglu Akberli was killed by fire from the Armenian side. The Azerbaijani MoD accuses the Armenian armed forces of opening fire in the night of July 30 in the direction of the Azerbaijani villages of Tovuz and Qazakh regions bordering with the Armenian region of Tavush. The spokesperson for the Armenian MoD Artsrun Hovhannisyan mentioned on Facebook that Akberli was a high-quality sniper. Note that on the recent days the Azerbaijani side has been firing at the border villages of Tavush, damaging households.