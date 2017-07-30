Armenia Has Time Until Fall

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia and the U.S. and UK military conducted a joint exercise after which the U.S. ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said the U.S.-Armenia defense cooperation has developed over the past years but it is important for Armenia to make independent decisions on its defense, the ambassador said.

Can Armenia make independent decisions on the defense sphere when it is part of CSTO, takes care of the expenses of Russia’s military base, has signed a security treaty, an agreement on joint air defense and other documents? In 2011, a clause was added to the CSTO charter according to which the member states cannot station military infrastructures of third countries in their territories without the consent of CSTO.

Yesterday Putin ratified the agreement on creating a joint Armenian-Russian contingent. On the same day, he signed an agreement on lease of the air base in Syria for 49 years, and according to experts, Russia views the joint contingent (together with the 102base) and the military base in Syria as part of its defense line in the region.

Russia ratified the treaty signed in 2016, and the Armenian government approved the treaty only in mid-July and sent is to parliament for ratification.

Interestingly, Putin signed the treaty on the days when the Turkish president Erdogan announced about being close to completing the deal on C-400 zenith systems. Earlier Russia had supplied offensive arms to Azerbaijan, including Soltsepyok.

It is possible that by way of ratifying the treaty Putin is trying to give guarantees to Armenia. In the fall when the discussion of the joint contingent starts in parliament, we will see how seriously Armenia treats these guarantees.

By then, in August the Armenian servicemen will take part in the major NATO exercise in neighboring Georgia.