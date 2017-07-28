Why Promote a Thesis that Serzh Sargsyan Is Irreplaceable?

It has been a long time the mass media highlight that Serzh Sargsyan is irreplaceable, there is no alternative to him. They refer to his long tenure in different positions, the lack of “authoritative” politicians and so on. Perhaps the reason is that the government is going through a transition period, preparing a new domestic contract, a fight for a role in the next governmental status quo is going on among different groups. Recently one can notice uncertainty because Serzh Sargsyan is silent and does not speak about his future plans. This is clear, considering the nature of the ruling system. The system is waiting impatiently for Serzh Sargsyan’s decisions, which may lead to unpredictable situations in the ruling system. On the other hand, it is possible that Serzh Sargsyan’s silent since he is also confused by not only domestic but also external circumstances. The impression is that the purpose of this propaganda is to persuade the public on one side, and the external partners on the other side. On the other hand, the “pack” needs a leader, whether it is vertical or horizontal governance, because it cannot be governed through other methods. In this context, it is possible that the campaign for Serzh Sargsyan’s irreplaceability is aimed at the system, first of all Serzh Sargsyan: will he take on leadership or is there a need to look for a new leader? From the point of view of public and state problems, this campaign does not stand trial. And from the point of view of the ruling system it is even funny because the question occurs what Serzh Sargsyan has done that others cannot do. None of Serzh Sargsyan’s vows and ideas has come true, and the level of sovereignty of Armenia has decreased during his governance. Emigration continued, the economy has become more closed and monopolized. Armenia is in international isolation, attached to pro-Russian blocs which have essentially limited the country’s opportunities in all spheres. The quality of public administration is down in all sectors. The level of security is down in the result of this policy. Of course, there is a factor of objective circumstances in all this but they could be a justification if the government were truly committed to the goals and interests of the public and nation, not its own goals and plans. Anyone in the ruling system could do the same equally well. What is different is to do the opposite. So, does this mean that Serzh Sargsyan has done this better than anyone else that there is no alternative to him? And this is already the “opposite effect” of this campaign which may not have been taken account or is done consciously, to make Serzh Sargsyan face it. Such a campaign itself is evidence to the anti-national nature and motives of the ruling system. And if they even find excuses for this, it means the system is fully detached from public issues. If there is no alternative to Serzh Sargsyan or the current system, it does not mean that there is no alternative to Armenia. Armenia and the system are at different levels and everyone has made a record of this, including foreign partners.