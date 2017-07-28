Armenian Side's Answer'll Be Tough: MoD

The Republic of Armenia Ministry of Defense dismisses the joint statement by the Azerbaijani ministries of defense and foreign affairs on alleged fire by the units of the Armenian armed forces at the Azerbaijani military positions, as well as peaceful households.

The RA Ministry of Defense announces that the armed forces of Armenia have not implemented any action along the entire length of the border and they did not fire a single shot. Moreover, unlike such permanent style of action of Azerbaijan, the armed forces of Armenia never and will under no circumstances target peaceful settlements and allegations on fire are misinformation or an attempt at information preparations for future provocations.

The RA Ministry of Defense warns the political military leadership of Azerbaijan that the Armenian side will undertake tough actions in any provocation and calls for refraining from further adventures which may have unpredictable consequences for the entire region.

The best way to avoid empty accusations is to observe fully the 1994-1995 ceasefire agreements, to put in place the agreements reached at the level of presidents, namely enlarging the capacity of the team of the OSCE CiO’s personal representative and the mechanism of investigation of mechanisms.