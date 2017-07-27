The U.S. has adopted a bill on new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. The bill must be approved by the Senate. Next, it will be sent to Trump who signs or vetoes bills. 184 pages of the document adopted by the Congress are on Russia, the “reasons” are listed in detail: Ukraine, actions against the U.S. cyber security and electoral institutions, support to Assad’s regime, human rights. The United States thus enlarges the scope of sanctions against Russia. Formerly the sanctions mainly applied to officials, individuals. Now they also apply to the Russian oil and gas companies, banks etc. The future of some major projects involving Russian companies, namely Nord Stream, is also questioned. The companies of other countries will have to pay huge fines for cooperation with Russian companies in these sectors. The bill further limits investments and loans from the West, which Russia needs badly. This bill has another peculiarity. It is universal and comprehensive which leaves Russia in a “pending” state in the sense that room is left for large maneuver when any circumstance and event may be deemed subject to sanctions. The fear of death is worse than fear itself, and the bill matches this “methodology”. The United States is thus tightening the rope around Russia, enlarging and enhancing the limitations. If this is a long-term policy, and the course of developments speaks volumes, it is not hard to predict the consequences, or rather the situation following the first package of sanctions. This will certainly have its influence on the political and economic situation of Russia’s partners. In addition, the situation is not equivocal from the point of view of short-term and strategic perspective.