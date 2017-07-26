Artsakh Ministry Dismissed Azerbaijan's Report on Its Soldier Injured by Armenian UAV Strike

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic has dismissed the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense about the death of an Azerbaijani serviceman caused by the strike of the Armenian side, Armenpress informed, referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh. “The information spread by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan a while ago that allegedly the servicemen Muraz Babakishev was injured from the strike of the unmanned aerial vehicle of the Armenian forces is fake misinformation. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic states that the situation at the line of contact remains relatively calm. Simply the Azerbaijani propaganda machine works in its own style, trying to mislead its public and the international community through fake news. The front units of the Defense Army did not use unmanned aerial vehicles along the entire length of the front line. Moreover, they continue to observe the ceasefire strictly,” the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh holds.