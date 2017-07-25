The Kremlin doesn’t comment on the Turkish president Recep Tayip Erdogan’s statement on supply of C-400 air defense systems, Armenpress informed, referring to TASS. “We don’t comment,” the spokesperson for the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said. Earlier the Turkish president had announced about signing papers between Ankara and Moscow within the framework of the agreement on the price of C-400 systems.
Kremlin Doesn’t Comment on Erdogan’s Statement on Supply of C-400
- Politics - 25 July 2017, 21:52