Good News of Russian Weapons

Russia and Turkey have signed the papers for the supply of C-400 air defense systems, the Turkish President Erdogan announced, Turkish Anadolu Agency informed. “We and the Russian Federation are taking all the necessary relating steps, the signatures have been put, thanks god we will see the C-400 systems in our country,” Erdogan said. This news may please not only Erdogan but also those politicians and experts in Armenia who kept justifying the supply of Russian weapons to Azerbaijan. Their main argument was if Russia does not sell weapons, Azerbaijan will buy arms from another country, and by arming Azerbaijan Russia keeps Azerbaijan under its control. They also used to say that Russia would not let those weapons fire at Armenians but they have been silent since April. They generally silence the April events. Now the arena is getting bigger and gaining a larger geopolitical scope. Those politicians and experts can also expand their own scope of expression and say that Russia is arming Turkey to keep it under its control. It may help escape the ideological crisis.