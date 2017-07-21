Common Pricing of Gas in EEU: Issue's on Agenda

During a meeting chaired by Adamkul Zhunusov, the minister of the energy and infrastructures of the Eurasian Economic Commission, consensus was achieved on a program of a common market of oil, gas and petroleum products. There is a common understanding on determining the market price of gas by direct agreements between the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union or stock exchange if price regulations are absent. “We would like to accelerate paperwork assigned by the head of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union. The package should be ready by this fall,” Minister Adamkul Zhunusov said, Armenpress informed. The director of the Department of Energy of the Eurasian Economic Union Leonid Shenets said the draft programs have been discussed intensively but it is necessary to look for common positions on several issues. “I would like to ask you to assume that it is important for us to find a common market of energy resources for all the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, not for one specific member state of the Union,” he underlined. The participants of the meeting reached agreement on the status and format of gas stock exchange which will operate until the enactment of the gas trade rules in the Eurasian Economic Union common market. During the operation of the common market a pricing methodology relating to transportation of gas, oil and petroleum products will be developed. Besides, mechanisms for prevention of reselling gas to third countries will be developed as well. The operation of the common gas market in the Eurasian Economic Union should lead to increase in the number of market participants, as well as reduction of wholesale prices for various categories of consumers. Free supply of oil and petroleum products will be ensured in case of successful operation of the project in the oil sector.