Government Approved Ratification of Joint Contingent Agreement

The Armenian government has approved the draft resolution on ratifying the agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation on joint contingent of armed troops (forces) of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, Armenpress informed, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Armenia. On July 14 the Russian parliament ratified the agreement. The agreement signed in Moscow on 30 November 2016 defines the rules of forming and using the joint contingent. It also regulates issues relating to procurement and communication. The contingent is formed in the Caucasian Area of Collective Security, with a view to timely detection of preparations for military attacks, common land border control, as well as air defense, radio electronic and information infrastructure defense. The composition of the joint contingent will be defined by the defense ministries of Armenia and Russia, based on analysis of the military political situation, the possible threats and agreement on deployment of the contingent. The agreement has been signed for five years, with the possibility of automatic extension by another five years.