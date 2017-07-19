Bad Surprise: Speaker's Visit to Moscow Failed

The speaker of the Armenian parliament Ara Babloyan and his parliamentary delegation were given an unpleasant surprise in Moscow. The surprise was given by the speaker of the Russian Duma Vyacheslav Volodin. It is hard to tell if he is the author but Babloyan’s first visit to Moscow can be described as a failure. The point is that the speaker of the Armenian parliament brought up the issue of the Armenian driving license in his meeting with his Russian counterpart. Volodin answered directly: give the Russian language an official status, and the Armenian driving license will be valid in Russia. As is known, Russia does not want to recognize the driving license of other countries. Later, however, an exception was made for the countries where the Russian language is an official language. This is not true for Armenia, and Volodin said what needs to be done. This is not the first time Russia brings up the issue of granting an official status to the Russian language. So far Yerevan has bypassed it. Has Moscow “made up” the story of driving license to promote the issue? It is hard to tell. However, it is hard to tell. Armenia would hardly adopt a law declaring Russian an official language in Armenia which is a larger scope. It is possible that Moscow is using the opportunity. It is not ruled out that Volodin has merely given a personal response to Babloyan, not uttered a so-called official proposal. In this given case, the problem is not this but how the Armenian government behaves. There is no statistics on to how many citizens of Armenia the law concerned has applied, how many of them found a way and how many people had to return to Armenia. It is also possible that the issue will eventually be resolved in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and an exception will be made for the EEU member states, not the countries where Russian is an official language, thus resolving the problem. In this case, the problem is the attitude to Armenia, and the attitude of the Armenian government to this attitude. Who will be the first official in Armenia who will announce that there is no reason to adopt another official language in Armenia aside from Armenian, thus closing the issue. Although it is symptomatic that Volodin’s cynical statement sounds after Serzh Sargsyan’s interview where Sargsyan announced, in fact, that there will be no other quality expectation from the behavior of the Armenian government in the Armenian-Russian relations. Serzh Sargsyan also hinted that Armenia had to behave but the question is why it has to. Will Russia punish Armenia or the Armenian government? Or does Armenia have to because in Armenia there is no serious and deep opposition to the nature and quality of the current relationship with Russia? The delegation to Moscow included representatives of all the parliamentary groups. It is interesting what they told Volodin and what they generally tell Russia in this connection.