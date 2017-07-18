OSCE Will Monitor Omar Pass

On July 19, according to agreement with the authorities of Artsakh Republic, the OSCE mission will monitor the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan at the mountain pass of Omar. On the side of Artsakh Republic the monitoring will be carried out by the personal representative of the OSCE CiO Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field Assistant and personal assistant. The authorities of Artsakh Republic have expressed their readiness to support the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE mission, the MFA of Artsakh informed.