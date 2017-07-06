U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan Has Reacted to Alkhanli Incident

"The deaths of Zakhra Guliyeva and her grandmother Sahiba Guliyeva, and the wounds sustained by Sarvinaz Guliyeva, are deeply tragic, as are the deaths and the suffering of all those who have been affected by the Nagorno-Karabakhconflict over the decades," the US Embassy in Azerbaijan told APA on Thursday.

The terrible events on 3 July further demonstrate that the two parties need to come together and negotiate a peaceful settlement to this conflict, the embassy said.

“There is no military solution to this conflict – the only way forward is to find a negotiated settlement,” noted the embassy.