Kasprzyk Visited Alkhanli Village and Line of Contact

The personal representative of the OSCE Minsk Group CiO Andrzej Kaspryk has visited the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, the Azerbaijani village of Alkhanli, APA News Agency informed. Accompanied by the military, Kasprzyk studied the place of the incident. He did not talk to the people of the village. Note that the Azerbaijani forces fired TR-107 rocket launchers on July 4. The Armenian side responded, damaging the Azerbaijani fire emplacement. According to the Azerbaijani press, two civilians were killed in the result of the incident.