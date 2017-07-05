Moscow Calls on Baku to End Discrimination Against Russian Citizens with Armenian Surnames

Russia demands to stop discrimination against Russian citizens with Armenian origin in Azerbaijan. “We have to confirm that the Russian citizens visiting Azerbaijan undergo ethnic discrimination,” the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated, TASS informed.

“We continue to demand to stop the condemnable discriminatory practice which is not compatible with the friendly relations of the two countries. Certainly, we are going to draw conclusions from the current situation,” the Russian MFA states.

It is noted that since the beginning of this year 25 citizens of Russia were denied entry to Azerbaijan. They were kept without food, water, medical aid for several hours and then sent back. As a justification they mentioned the Armenian surname but there have been cases when people with Russian surnames were interrogated to find out whether they have Armenian roots.