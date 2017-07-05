MG Should Demand Armenia Withdraw Its Troops: Azerbaijani MFA

The spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmet Hajiyev has stated in an interview with RIA Novosti that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs must demand that Armenia withdraw its troops from the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. According to Hajiyev, Azerbaijan has repetitively announced that the presence of the Armenian forces in the territories of Azerbaijan is the cause of the escalation in the conflict area and an obstacle to the political settlement of the Karabakh conflict.