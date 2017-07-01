NATO Also Refused Baku: Mehriban's Issue's on Agenda

NATO does not participate directly in the negotiations, the Minsk Group does, NATO calls on the sides of the Karabakh conflict to seek for a peace settlement, the special representative for the NATO Secretary General told APA. He noted that there is not a military solution to the conflict of Artsakh. In fact, a high-ranking diplomat of NATO who has recently visited Armenia clearly hints that Azerbaijan should forget about war. Azerbaijan receives regular supplies of weapons but at the same time it receives regular denials of the right to war from the geopolitical centers of powers, including from Russia. These denials have different reasons on the side of each of the centers but there is clearly a situation of silent consensus over unacceptability of escalations in the Caucasus. On the other hand, as recently the minister of defense Vigen Sargsyan had stated, the Azerbaijani government also realizes that the war is meaningless and leads nowhere. Or, as Ter-Petrosyan would say, Aliyev is not crazy, he is a rational statesman and he understands that there is at least no geopolitical basis for solving an issue with the help of war. However, Azerbaijan does not have an alternative to claiming the right to war. This is a strategic goal for Baku which it cannot change. At the same time, the co-chairs have a clear understanding that denying Azerbaijan’s claims does not lead anywhere. Cornering Aliyev and limiting it to “local shooting” may produce the opposite effect. There is a need to save Aliyev’s “face”. However, this is impossible to achieve. Aliyev’s resignation could be a solution. In this respect, a possible option is to have the vice president of Azerbaijan replace her husband. Both change itself and the gender aspect may allow Baku speaking about something else than war. However, the problem is not Baku alone, and replacing Ilham with Mehriban is not a family matter but a geopolitical one. Unlike the denial of a large-scale war, there is no loud or silent consensus over this matter among stakeholders because the effect of change for the region will be deep. However, apparently, the issue of Mehriban Khanum is on the geopolitical agenda.