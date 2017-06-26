EU Hasn't Allowed European Commission to Negotiate Nord Stream 2 with Russia

The ministries of energy of the EU member states did not mandate the European Commission on June 26 to start negotiations with Russia over the layout of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The EU member states will discuss the issue in September and by that time the negotiations will continue at the working level, RIA Novosti informed. The 1220km long Nord Stream 2 is to take the Russian gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea. The construction of the gas pipeline is to start in 2018 and end in 2019.