Armenian Forces Can Prevent War: Chief of General Staff

The Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan assures that at the moment there is no tension at the border. “The front units control the situation at the border,” the chief of general staff told reporters, Armenpress reported. Commenting on international and local publications that black clouds are handing above Artsakh, the chief of general staff informed that he cannot comment on them as he has not read them. “The armed forces have their own analyses which prove that the Armenian armed forces are capable of preventing a war and if need be, organize defense,” Movses Hakobyan said.