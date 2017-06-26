Armenian Forces Followed Azerbaijani Drill

Azerbaijan has recently held a military exercise which was entirely followed by the Armenian side, the chief of general staff, Lieutenant-General Movses Hakobyan told journalists on June 26, Armenpress informed. “We have followed completely what activities were implemented and we drew the relevant conclusions,” Hakobyan said. In answer to the journalist’s request on the supply of another batch of weapons to Azerbaijan by the Russian side, Movses Hakobyan said the General Staff is not empowered to deal with this matter and the political authority deals with it and will express its reaction to this. Finally commenting on press reports on his possible discharge, the head of the General Staff said he is not aware of those reports.