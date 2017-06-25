Transfers to Armenia Increased by 44 Million Dollars

The total volume of transfers to Armenia has increased by 44.554 million USD over the past one year. The volume of transfers in January-April 2017 was 422.246 million dollars against 377.692 million USD in January-April 2016, Armenpress informed, referring to the Central Bank. In the past four months of this year the volume of transfers from Armenia was 269.782 million dollars against 246.432 million USD in the same period last year. The growth in January-April was 23.050 million dollars. In 2017 the net inflow of transfers in January-April was 152.464 million dollars, against 131.259 million USD in January-April 2016. The growth of net inflow of remittances was 21.205 million USD. In the first four months of this year the main directions of transfers to Armenia remain Russia and the United States. In January-April the volume of transfers from Russia to Armenia was 229.423 million USD, against last year’s 199,058 million USD, increasing by 30.365 million USD. At the same time, the volume of transfers from Armenia to Russia has decreased by almost 1 million dollars. In the first four months of this year it was 112.043 million USD against 113.035 million in the same period of the past year. However, it did not cause the net inflow of transfers to increase by 31.357 million dollars. In January-April 2016 it was 86.023 million dollars, and in January-April 2017 it was 117.380 million dollars. The volume of transfers from the United States to Armenia has increased by 1 million dollars. In January-April 2017 it was 53.888 million, and in the same period last year it was 52.873 million dollars. At the same time, in January-April of this year transfers from Armenia to the United States totaled 51.769 million dollars, increasing by 25.201 million dollars against the same period last year. In the same period last year they totaled 26.568 million. In the first four months of this year the total net inflow of transfers was 2.118 million dollars, compared with 26.305 million in the same period last year, which is down by 24.187 million dollars or 13 times.