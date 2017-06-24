Mercenaries Started Returning to Azerbaijan, Russia and Other CIS Countries

Colonel General Andrey Novikov, the head of the Anti-Terrorist Center (ATC) of the Commonwealth of Independent States, said during an address to two UN Security Council committees, that more than 7000 citizens of the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are currently on a wanted list for terrorism-related activities, including more than 2000 mercenaries, TASS reported. According to Novikov, citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan get real combat training in the Afghan-Pakistani area, Syria, Iraq return to their countries, including the North Caucasus, Azerbaijan, Central Asia to strengthen their cells.