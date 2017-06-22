NK Conflict Is Constantly on MFA's Agenda: Zakharova

The issue of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains on the agenda of the Russian ministry of foreign affairs, the spokesperson for the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova stated during the press briefing, Armenpress informed.

Answering the question on the opinion of the Russian foreign ministry on the situation at the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact, Zakharova said: “The statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs expresses Russia’s stance and the recent evaluation on the developments in the region. It fully expresses Russia’s stance on this matter.”

The spokesperson for the Russian MFA also stated that the Russian and French foreign ministers met last week but did not discuss the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh in deep.

“I can say that the issue of settlement of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh is permanently on the agenda of the Russian MFA,” Zakharova stated.

On June 19 the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs made a statement in the result of their visit to the region. In their talks in Baku, the Co-Chairs expressed deep concern over the recent violations of the ceasefire, resulting in casualties on the Line of Contact, on the eve of their visit to Azerbaijan.

They appealed to the leadership of Azerbaijan to avoid further escalation. The Co-Chairs are sending the same message to the leadership of Armenia and de facto authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh. They encouraged the Sides to consider measures that would reduce tensions on the Line of Contact and the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.