The OSCE Minsk Group expressed deep concern over the recent violations of the ceasefire

The CoChairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Ambassadors Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Richard Hoagland of the United States of America), together with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairpersonin Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, traveled to the region in June, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the OSCE. The main purpose of the CoChairs’ visit was to discuss the position of the Sides towards the next steps in the NagornoKarabakh peace process after the trilateral ministerial meeting in Moscow (28 April) as well as the overall situation in the conflict zone. The CoChairs met with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan (10 June) and with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku (19 June). In both capitals, they also held consultations with the Foreign and Defence Ministers. The CoChairs traveled to NagornoKarabakh (12 June) to meet with the defacto authorities, and visited a number of territories around NagornoKarabakh, including the Zangelan, Kubatly, Lachin, and Kelbajar districts. In Baku, they also met with the Azerbaijani community of NagornoKarabakh. In their talks in Baku, the CoChairs expressed deep concern over the recent violations of the ceasefire, resulting in casualties on the Line of Contact, on the eve of their visit to Azerbaijan. They appealed to the leadership of Azerbaijan to avoid further escalation. The CoChairs are sending the same message to the leadership of Armenia and de facto authorities of NagornoKarabakh. They encouraged the Sides to consider measures that would reduce tensions on the Line of Contact and the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In both capitals, the CoChairs called upon the parties to reengage in negotiations on substance, in good faith and with political will. They underscored that this is the only way to bring a lasting peace to the people of the region, who expect and deserve progress in the settlement of the conflict. The Presidents expressed their intention to resume political dialogue in an attempt to find a compromise solution for the most controversial issues of the settlement. The CoChairs will travel to Vienna to brief the members of the Minsk Group on 3 July. They also plan to meet again soon with the Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers to discuss modalities of the forthcoming work.
The OSCE Minsk Group expressed deep concern over the recent violations of the ceasefire
- Politics - 19 June 2017, 18:20