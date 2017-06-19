Interesting Synchronic Act by Rowhani and Serzh Sargsyan

RIA Novosti informed, referring to QNA, that over the weekend the foreign minister of Qatar met with the assistant of the Iranian foreign minister passed to the Emir of Qatar the message of the Iranian president Hassan Rowhani. The agency notes that after the Qatar crisis due to the demarche of some Arab countries the assistant to the Iranian foreign minister is the first Iranian official to visit Qatar. No more details are known about the content of Hassan Rowhani’s message but the fact of the message itself is interesting from the point of view of Armenia. The point is that over the weekend the Armenian foreign minister Nalbandyan also met with the foreign minister of Qatar and passed Serzh Sargsyan’s message. Here is an interesting Armenian-Iranian “synchronic” act. It’s hard to tell whether it had been agreed. Interestingly, however, they are taking place at the same time. By the way, since the beginning of the crisis in Qatar it has been noted that the demarche of the Arab countries towards Qatar was related to its relations with Iran. They accused Qatar of so-called “separate” cooperation with Tehran.