German Ex-Chancellor Kohl Dies

The former chancellor of Germany Helmut Kohl has passed away at the age of 87. Bild informed that Kohl dies in his house in Rhineland-Palatinate. Kohl is considered one of the architects of the unification of Germany. He headed the German government for 16 years, from 1982 till 1998. During his tenure West Germany and East Germany united, the Berlin wall was pulled down. Kohl was the head of the German Christian Democratic Party. He was the longest serving chancellor of Germany in the 20th century. Together with the French president Francois Mitterrand he was in the team which introduced euro.